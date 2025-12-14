Brokerages Set Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Target Price at $41.50

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price objective on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Western Midstream Partners

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 2.1%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 19.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 31,687 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,417,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,000,152,000 after buying an additional 1,608,609 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $43.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $952.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 107.69%.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Get Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.