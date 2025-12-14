Marex Group plc Invests $3.50 Million in eToro Group Ltd. $ETOR

Marex Group plc bought a new stake in eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000. Marex Group plc owned approximately 0.06% of eToro Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in eToro Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of eToro Group in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in eToro Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in eToro Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in eToro Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of eToro Group from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of eToro Group from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on eToro Group from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on eToro Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of eToro Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eToro Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.18.

Shares of ETOR stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. eToro Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $79.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51.

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter. eToro Group had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 1.31%.

Our mission is to open the global markets, connect our users to leading investors and give them the tools they need to grow their knowledge and wealth. The global financial markets are widely recognized as one of the greatest paths to wealth creation, although they have historically been opaque and inaccessible to many.

