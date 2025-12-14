Marex Group plc Invests $2.63 Million in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the first quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in ARM in the second quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ARM during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in ARM during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ARM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ARM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ARM from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at $130.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.47. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $183.16. The company has a market capitalization of $138.29 billion, a PE ratio of 167.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 4.23.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. ARM had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. ARM’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ARM has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

