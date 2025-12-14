Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,455,929,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 13,713,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,523,000 after buying an additional 6,026,268 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,794,000 after buying an additional 2,539,769 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2,230.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,630,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,726,000 after buying an additional 2,517,459 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 52.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,621,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,737,000 after buying an additional 2,286,653 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Citigroup Price Performance
Shares of NYSE C opened at $111.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.21. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $113.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, November 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.47.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
