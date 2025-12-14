Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,455,929,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 13,713,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,523,000 after buying an additional 6,026,268 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,794,000 after buying an additional 2,539,769 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2,230.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,630,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,726,000 after buying an additional 2,517,459 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 52.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,621,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,737,000 after buying an additional 2,286,653 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $111.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.21. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $113.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, November 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.