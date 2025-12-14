Marex Group plc Acquires Shares of 110,958 DXC Technology Company. $DXC

Marex Group plc bought a new stake in DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 110,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000. Marex Group plc owned 0.06% of DXC Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,933,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,726 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 1,765.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,652,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter worth about $16,589,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1,156.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,132,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,409 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,503,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,888,000 after buying an additional 686,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $37,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 88,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,365.75. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $14.00 price target on DXC Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DXC Technology

DXC Technology Price Performance

DXC Technology stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11. DXC Technology Company. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $23.75.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 2.93%.The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.