Marex Group plc Invests $2.10 Million in Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF

Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,316 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000. Marex Group plc owned approximately 0.05% of Abercrombie & Fitch at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 181.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 392.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 102.9% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 178.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $111.88 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $164.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.22. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 10.07%.The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANF shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ANF

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.