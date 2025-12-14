Ranger Investment Management L.P. Invests $22.20 Million in Warby Parker Inc. $WRBY

Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,012,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,198,000. Warby Parker makes up approximately 1.6% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.96% of Warby Parker as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its position in Warby Parker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 8.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Warby Parker by 5.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Warby Parker by 111.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in Warby Parker by 5.2% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 8,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $231,608.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 32,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,812.16. This represents a 20.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.
Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $221.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.49 million. Warby Parker had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Warby Parker from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
