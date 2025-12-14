Ranger Investment Management L.P. Invests $22.20 Million in Warby Parker Inc. $WRBY

Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,012,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,198,000. Warby Parker makes up approximately 1.6% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.96% of Warby Parker as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its position in Warby Parker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 8.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Warby Parker by 5.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Warby Parker by 111.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in Warby Parker by 5.2% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Warby Parker

In other news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 8,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $231,608.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 32,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,812.16. This represents a 20.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Trading Down 9.4%

Shares of WRBY opened at $27.40 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,739.70 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.03.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $221.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.49 million. Warby Parker had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Warby Parker from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Warby Parker

Warby Parker Profile

(Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.