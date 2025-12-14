Marex Group plc Takes $3.12 Million Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Marex Group plc purchased a new position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total value of $4,773,952.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,190,454.19. This represents a 59.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total value of $1,088,713.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,352.50. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 30,248 shares of company stock worth $6,609,663 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Danaher from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.79.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $226.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.89. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $258.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

