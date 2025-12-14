Ranger Investment Management L.P. Sells 9,565 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,565 shares during the quarter. Paylocity makes up about 2.3% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.32% of Paylocity worth $32,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCTY. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Paylocity during the second quarter worth $6,877,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,340,000 after buying an additional 17,118 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 342.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after buying an additional 53,302 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,283,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,715,000 after buying an additional 98,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $150.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $408.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.53 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 13.75%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $249,520.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,093,945.85. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $190.00 target price on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $245.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.83.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

