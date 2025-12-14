Kentucky Retirement Systems Trims Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,243 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 25.0% during the second quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,521,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,499,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394,330 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 148.6% in the second quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 31,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 430,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,229,000 after acquiring an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of GILD stock opened at $120.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.57 and a 1-year high of $128.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.89 and a 200 day moving average of $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 27.88%.Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,713.60. This represents a 35.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly A. Kramer sold 2,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.10, for a total transaction of $356,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,339 shares in the company, valued at $170,186.90. The trade was a 67.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 135,757 shares of company stock worth $16,616,127 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.