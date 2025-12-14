Brokerages Set Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) PT at $259.83

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $259.8333.

BR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR opened at $229.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $212.33 and a fifty-two week high of $271.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 43.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.94%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total transaction of $2,341,661.64. Following the sale, the vice president owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,520.76. This trade represents a 62.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $900,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,354. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 278.9% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 7,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,851,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 407,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,941,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.