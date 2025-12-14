Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,130 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of IJH stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.22. The firm has a market cap of $103.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.20 and a 200-day moving average of $64.05.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.