Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO is Hollencrest Capital Management’s Largest Position

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 15.0% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management owned about 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $354,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $626.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $620.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $594.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $634.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.