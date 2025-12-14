N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $12.47 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,494 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.2% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.7% in the second quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $4,796,000. Vega Investment Solutions increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vega Investment Solutions now owns 638,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,710,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 36.2% during the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $7,891,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 3,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $491,246.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,402,333.72. The trade was a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $606,788.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 46,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,139,434.77. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 30,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,611,852 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of PG stock opened at $142.77 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $138.14 and a 12 month high of $179.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $333.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.84 and a 200-day moving average of $154.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.40.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

