Tactive Advisors LLC Takes $2.71 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,499,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,874,000 after purchasing an additional 547,663 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,639,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,354,000 after buying an additional 279,859 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,568,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,064,000 after buying an additional 76,455 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,599,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,343,000 after buying an additional 66,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,418,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,337,000 after acquiring an additional 205,322 shares during the period.

IVW opened at $122.39 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $126.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.12. The company has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

