Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 1,700 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Chubb were worth $7,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,195,137,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Chubb by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,929,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,278,000 after acquiring an additional 513,852 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 211.0% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 737,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,559,000 after acquiring an additional 500,116 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 46.9% during the second quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,392,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,535,000 after acquiring an additional 444,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,696,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,398,000 after purchasing an additional 304,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $308.45 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $252.16 and a 1-year high of $308.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $16.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 16,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.45, for a total value of $4,854,368.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 74,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,004,001.25. This trade represents a 18.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $250,911.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,876.15. This trade represents a 34.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 57,333 shares of company stock worth $16,629,873 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CB shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chubb from $331.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Chubb from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $277.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.79.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

