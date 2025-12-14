MESSIER Price Up 8.2% This Week (M87)

MESSIER (M87) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 14th. In the last week, MESSIER has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. MESSIER has a market capitalization of $7.92 million and approximately $290.95 thousand worth of MESSIER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MESSIER token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MESSIER alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90,157.52 or 0.99879385 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89,737.79 or 1.00511584 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MESSIER Token Profile

MESSIER was first traded on June 4th, 2022. MESSIER’s total supply is 884,846,293,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,846,293,945 tokens. MESSIER’s official website is messier.app. The official message board for MESSIER is medium.com/@messierm87. MESSIER’s official Twitter account is @messierm87.

MESSIER Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MESSIER (M87) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MESSIER has a current supply of 884,846,293,944. The last known price of MESSIER is 0.00000903 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $290,126.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://messier.app/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MESSIER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MESSIER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MESSIER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MESSIER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MESSIER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.