Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Purchases 1,351 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA comprises 0.8% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 310.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 6.4%

FIX opened at $959.12 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $276.44 and a one year high of $1,036.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $923.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $736.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 10.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FIX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,069.00 target price on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $875.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. DA Davidson set a $810.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Comfort Systems USA

Insider Activity

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 7,158 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $947.98, for a total value of $6,785,640.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 180,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,478,206.24. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,005.41, for a total value of $2,513,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,640. This trade represents a 38.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,028 shares of company stock valued at $25,381,151. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.