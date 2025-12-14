Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $6.76 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 9,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in Arista Networks by 2.5% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.0% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research lowered Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $8,608,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $3,858,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,843.36. This trade represents a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 274,464 shares of company stock valued at $38,250,488. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $124.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.68. The firm has a market cap of $157.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $164.94.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 39.73%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

