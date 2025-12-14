Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Tesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $17.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41. Tesco has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $19.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 13th were issued a $0.1906 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 315.0%.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

