Mr Miggles Price Reaches $0.0083 (MIGGLES)

Mr Miggles (MIGGLES) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 14th. Mr Miggles has a total market capitalization of $7.94 million and approximately $293.23 thousand worth of Mr Miggles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mr Miggles has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Mr Miggles token can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90,157.52 or 0.99879385 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89,737.79 or 1.00511584 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Mr Miggles

Mr Miggles launched on July 15th, 2024. Mr Miggles’ total supply is 958,766,520 tokens and its circulating supply is 957,371,091 tokens. The official website for Mr Miggles is miggles.io. Mr Miggles’ official Twitter account is @mrmigglesonbase.

Buying and Selling Mr Miggles

According to CryptoCompare, “Mr Miggles (MIGGLES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Mr Miggles has a current supply of 958,766,520 with 957,371,091 in circulation. The last known price of Mr Miggles is 0.00830184 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $296,279.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://miggles.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mr Miggles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mr Miggles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mr Miggles using one of the exchanges listed above.

