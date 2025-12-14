SanBio (OTCMKTS:SNBIF) and Hyperion DeFi (NASDAQ:HYPD) Critical Survey

Hyperion DeFi (NASDAQ:HYPD – Get Free Report) and SanBio (OTCMKTS:SNBIF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperion DeFi and SanBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperion DeFi -62,238.41% -119.59% -68.88% SanBio N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hyperion DeFi and SanBio”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperion DeFi $60,000.00 473.86 -$49.82 million ($4.04) -0.86 SanBio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SanBio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hyperion DeFi.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.8% of Hyperion DeFi shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Hyperion DeFi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hyperion DeFi and SanBio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperion DeFi 1 1 0 0 1.50 SanBio 0 0 0 0 0.00

Hyperion DeFi currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential downside of 42.53%. Given Hyperion DeFi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hyperion DeFi is more favorable than SanBio.

Summary

Hyperion DeFi beats SanBio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyperion DeFi

Eyenovia, Inc., an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis. It has a license agreement with Bausch Health Ireland Limited to develop and commercialize MicroPine in the United States and Canada; a license agreement with Arctic Vision (Hong Kong) Limited to develop and commercialize MicroPine, MicroLine, and Mydcombi in China and South Korea; and Senju Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MicroPine, MicroLine, and Mydcombi. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

About SanBio

SanBio Company Limited develops, produces, and sells regenerative cell medicines for the central nervous system. The company develops SB623 that has completed a phase 2 clinical trial to treat traumatic brain injury in the United States and Japan. Its research pipeline products also comprise SB623 for ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes, age-related macular degeneration, retinitis pigments, Parkinson’s disease, spinal cord injury, and Alzheimer’s disease; SB618 for peripheral nerve damage; SB308 for muscular dystrophy disease; MSC1 for cancer; and MSC2 for inflammatory disease and optic neuritis. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

