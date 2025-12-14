Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Purchases New Stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 278.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 18,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $3,084,879.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,777,675.61. This represents a 5.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.17, for a total value of $347,193.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,716.66. The trade was a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 961,246 shares of company stock worth $149,004,408 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRDO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price objective on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.85.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $143.91 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $213.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.24 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.73 and a 200 day moving average of $127.22.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $268.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 272.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Featured Articles

