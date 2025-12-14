Islamic Coin (ISLM) Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Islamic Coin (ISLM) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Islamic Coin has a total market cap of $14.32 million and $108.96 thousand worth of Islamic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Islamic Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Islamic Coin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Islamic Coin Coin Profile

Islamic Coin’s launch date was October 10th, 2023. Islamic Coin’s total supply is 20,240,074,315 coins and its circulating supply is 2,186,458,886 coins. The official message board for Islamic Coin is medium.com/islamic-coin. The official website for Islamic Coin is islamiccoin.net. Islamic Coin’s official Twitter account is @islamic_coin.

Buying and Selling Islamic Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “ISLM (ISLM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. ISLM has a current supply of 20,240,074,314.850403 with 2,186,458,886.06435 in circulation. The last known price of ISLM is 0.00668861 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $108,433.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://islamiccoin.net.”

