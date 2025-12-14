Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,760,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,567,049 shares during the quarter. Robinhood Markets makes up about 7.2% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.87% of Robinhood Markets worth $726,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 120.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 125.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $119.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.43. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $153.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.04.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.26, for a total transaction of $775,704.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 26,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,648.50. The trade was a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $15,855,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 430,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,817,485.56. The trade was a 21.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,686,763 shares of company stock worth $475,858,262 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, October 27th. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Loop Capital set a $152.00 price target on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.32.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

