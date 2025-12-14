Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC Acquires New Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,989,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,677,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,268,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,394,375,000 after purchasing an additional 613,866 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,113,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,956,000 after purchasing an additional 724,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $3,408,828,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

GE opened at $300.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $316.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $299.55 and its 200 day moving average is $278.24. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $159.36 and a 12-month high of $316.67.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total transaction of $2,381,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,785,706.14. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $366.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.94.

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

