Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. $ACAD

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,759 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 545.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,203,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,594 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 219,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider James Kihara sold 4,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $96,749.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,624.02. This represents a 14.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Daly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $671,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,397.17. This represents a 88.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,844 shares of company stock worth $1,093,684. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACAD. Mizuho upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.68.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $27.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.67.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.28. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.94%.The firm had revenue of $278.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

See Also

