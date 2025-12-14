Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Reduces Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,508,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,632 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 2.0% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.08% of Charles Schwab worth $137,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,182,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,793,853,000 after buying an additional 2,786,829 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,048,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,422,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,464,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,611,672,000 after purchasing an additional 531,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,381,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,399,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,035,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,740,479,000 after purchasing an additional 815,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $96.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $171.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 35.93%.The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 25.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.37.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 3,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,454. This represents a 20.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $299,122.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 34,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,830.74. This represents a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.