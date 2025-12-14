N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $66.06 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 908,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,365 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.4% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $66,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 194.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $80.22 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $81.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.06. The stock has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

