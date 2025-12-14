Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires 3,850 Shares of Nucor Corporation $NUE

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2,566.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Nucor were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Nucor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 9.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $222,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Nucor by 2.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 335,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,347,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $164.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nucor Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.59 and a 12-month high of $168.07. The company has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.85.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 9,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $1,367,873.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,661 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,436.08. This represents a 10.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $303,594.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,364,533.18. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 18,045 shares of company stock worth $2,720,628 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.70.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

