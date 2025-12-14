151,120 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Acquired by Marex Group plc

Marex Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 151,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,000. Alibaba Group comprises about 0.1% of Marex Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Nomura boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Mizuho set a $195.00 price objective on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Shares of BABA opened at $155.56 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $192.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.30.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

