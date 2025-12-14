Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$8.00 and last traded at C$7.13, with a volume of 910184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LAC. TD Cowen cut Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$6.50 price objective on Lithium Americas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Cormark upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$5.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.25.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Trading Down 4.1%

Insider Activity at Lithium Americas

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.73. The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 13.88, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In related news, insider Richard Gerspacher sold 6,118 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.33, for a total transaction of C$38,726.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 84,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$534,524.19. The trade was a 6.76% decrease in their position. Also, insider Timothy Crowley sold 4,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.33, for a total transaction of C$30,149.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 128,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$815,272.35. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,827 shares of company stock worth $138,165. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas is developing three lithium production assets, two brine resources located in northwestern Argentina and a clay resource in Nevada, U.S. While the company has no current lithium production, we expect the first Argentina resource, Cauchari-Olaroz, to enter production in late 2022. We expect the Nevada project, Thacker Pass, to enter production in the middle of the 2020s and the second brine resource, Pastos Grandes, to enter production in the late-2020s.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.