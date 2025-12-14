CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Trading Up 5.1% – What’s Next?

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.60 and last traded at $55.3450. 2,184,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 3,953,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAVA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on CAVA Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 price objective on CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

CAVA Group Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day moving average is $68.61.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). CAVA Group had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $292.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $192,051.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 51,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,950.10. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CAVA Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CAVA Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,345,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,590,000 after buying an additional 313,938 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,634,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,228,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,553 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,953,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,543,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,225,000 after acquiring an additional 122,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

