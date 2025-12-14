East Star Resources (LON:EST) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

East Star Resources Plc (LON:EST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.08 and last traded at GBX 4, with a volume of 24634445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75.

East Star Resources Trading Up 6.7%

The company has a market capitalization of £17.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of -0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.84.

East Star Resources (LON:EST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (0.19) EPS for the quarter.

About East Star Resources

