Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Purchases 25,200 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,404.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,834,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,105,396,000 after acquiring an additional 73,596,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,424.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,179,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,351,014,000 after purchasing an additional 34,740,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,443.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,679,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,130,866,000 after purchasing an additional 22,144,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,317.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,651,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,894,000 after buying an additional 16,406,181 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,820.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,116,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,272,363,000 after buying an additional 13,382,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $112.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.05.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $238,585.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836.68. This trade represents a 98.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $289,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $752,375. The trade was a 27.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 8,980 shares of company stock valued at $882,335 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $94.11 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.15. The company has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.41 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

