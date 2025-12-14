Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.80 EPS

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.80, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

Edesa Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EDSA opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17. Edesa Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $12.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.08.

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

Institutional Trading of Edesa Biotech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Edesa Biotech stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.21% of Edesa Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edesa Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.