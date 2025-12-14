Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPRQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPRQ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($8.39) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $355.19 million for the quarter.

Ferrellgas Partners Price Performance

Ferrellgas Partners has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.95.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

