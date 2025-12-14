Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Doximity, Inc. $DOCS

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 1,189.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,973 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.15% of Doximity worth $16,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCS. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Doximity by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 0.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Doximity by 0.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 38,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Doximity by 4.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Doximity by 1.7% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.99 and a 200 day moving average of $61.42. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.60 and a 1-year high of $85.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Doximity had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 21.75%. Doximity’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOCS shares. Bank of America upgraded Doximity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Doximity in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Doximity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Doximity news, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $354,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,394.76. The trade was a 20.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,221 shares in the company, valued at $241,575. This trade represents a 86.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,080 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

