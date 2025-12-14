Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 446,311 eBay Inc. $EBAY

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 446,311 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,232,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.10% of eBay as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 433.9% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at $26,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. President Capital upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on eBay from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

EBAY stock opened at $85.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 20.37%.The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.22%.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $397,423.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 93,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,361,385.76. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $82,532.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,330.72. This trade represents a 20.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,777,385. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

