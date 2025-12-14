Kestra Investment Management LLC Sells 88,743 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Kestra Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 88,743 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 372,787,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,130,494,000 after buying an additional 4,615,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,213,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,009,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,326,792 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,322,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,504 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $2,504,150,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,475,099 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,062,750,000 after purchasing an additional 431,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average is $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 58.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VZ

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.