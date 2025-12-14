Cintas Corporation $CTAS Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 3.5% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 3.8% in the second quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 3.9% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 4.8% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “cautious” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (down previously from $218.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.71.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $187.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96. Cintas Corporation has a 52-week low of $180.39 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.