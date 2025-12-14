L1 Capital Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000. Delta Air Lines makes up about 0.0% of L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 36.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.08.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $69.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average of $57.04. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $71.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 10.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $858,112.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,730. This represents a 46.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,453,722.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,523.97. This trade represents a 22.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

