Kestra Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Kestra Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,589 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Gouws Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 128.9% during the first quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $318.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $306.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.62. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $322.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $343.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.