3,585 Shares in Eagle Materials Inc $EXP Purchased by L1 Capital Pty Ltd

L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,585 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000. Eagle Materials makes up approximately 0.0% of L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth $17,617,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 0.8%

EXP opened at $226.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Eagle Materials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $191.91 and a fifty-two week high of $277.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.12). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The business had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on EXP. Zacks Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $255.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $246.00 price target on Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.30.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In related news, Director David E. Rush purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.08 per share, with a total value of $208,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,317.84. This represents a 31.52% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Stories

