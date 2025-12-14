North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 5,869 Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000. Marriott International comprises about 1.2% of North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $613,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Marriott International by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 62,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 219,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,389,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 68,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,300,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Marriott International from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Marriott International from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marriott International from $278.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $329.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.20.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $298.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.08 and a 200-day moving average of $272.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.40 and a 52 week high of $309.42.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a net margin of 10.07%.The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.63, for a total transaction of $20,414,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 175,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,096,492.30. The trade was a 28.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 6,666 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.04, for a total value of $1,866,746.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,080,440. The trade was a 37.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 86,672 shares of company stock worth $25,174,655 in the last quarter. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

