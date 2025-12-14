North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,197,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 70.1% in the second quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $674,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $179.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total value of $164,310.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 20,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,098.51. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,676.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,723.21. This represents a 40.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.