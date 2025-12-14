Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Metallus in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Metallus Stock Down 1.0%

MTUS stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. Metallus has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The company has a market cap of $758.53 million, a P/E ratio of -95.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average is $16.20.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Metallus had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 0.73%.The business had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Metallus will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wexford Capital LP grew its position in shares of Metallus by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 105,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Metallus in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Metallus in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metallus by 103.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 94,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Metallus by 1.2% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,933,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,964,000 after purchasing an additional 23,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

