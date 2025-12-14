Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

RF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.93.

Regions Financial Price Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $27.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth $606,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 242,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 80.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 386,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,396,000 after buying an additional 172,385 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,671,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,315,000 after buying an additional 121,458 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

