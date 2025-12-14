Dole (NYSE:DOLE) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dole (NYSE:DOLE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Dole in a research report on Friday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dole in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Dole Price Performance

Shares of Dole stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87. Dole has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $15.52. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 103.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Dole (NYSE:DOLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Dole had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dole will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dole declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dole Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Dole’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 226.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in Dole by 254.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 332,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 238,819 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Dole by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 184,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 55,585 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dole by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 501,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 22,902 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Dole by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 101,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 73,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in Dole during the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000.

Dole Company Profile

Dole Food Company, Inc (Dole) is a producer, marketer and distributor of fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. The Company is a producer of bananas and pineapples, and packaged fruit products, packaged salads and fresh-packed vegetables. The Company has three business segments: fresh fruit, fresh vegetables and packaged foods.

Featured Articles

