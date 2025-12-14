North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. $CMI

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 94,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,632,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,354,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,414,000 after purchasing an additional 817,384 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.66, for a total transaction of $6,170,352.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,864,384.12. The trade was a 29.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.89, for a total value of $2,165,677.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,880 shares in the company, valued at $20,320,403.20. This represents a 9.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,410 shares of company stock worth $16,424,574. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cummins from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $482.87.

Cummins Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $510.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.02 and a 12-month high of $526.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $459.47 and its 200-day moving average is $400.39.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.76. Cummins had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.52%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

